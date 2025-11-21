The top destination for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shoppers are set to spend almost £14 billion this Black Friday weekend despite increasing concern about poor deals and scams.

A survey for e-commerce marketing platform Omnisend found that Black Friday still dominates the sales period, with shoppers spending £299 on average on the sales, an increase of £83 year-on-year.

However, Cyber Monday and the days following the sales weekend will also see a rise in spending, with the average basket now totalling £229 – up £70 from last year.

Omnisend has predicted that a third of consumers plan to spend more than last year, while just 14 per cent expect to cut back.

Amazon remains the top destination for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers, with 76 per cent looking for deals across the retailer, but many are also turning to Chinese marketplaces such as Temu (22 per cent), Shein (21 per cent) and TikTok Shop (14 per cent).

Previous Omnisend data suggests that 71 per cent of consumers plan to cut spending overall at Christmas, putting further pressure on retailers to “get it right” over the Black Friday weekend.

open image in gallery Amazon remains the top destination for Black Friday and Cyber Monday shoppers ( PA )

However, the spectre of spiralling debt is influencing spending decisions, with buy now, pay later (BNPL) options such as Klarna and PayPal unlikely to prove as popular this year, the poll found.

Just 17 per cent of people say that they will use BNPL options over the Black Friday weekend, rising to a third of people (32 per cent) who would consider using it for big-ticket purchases only.

Clothing and accessories remain the most popular category, with half of UK shoppers (49 per cent) planning to make fashion purchases, followed by technology and electronics (45 per cent), and toys (28 per cent), as families plan ahead for festive gifts.

Marty Bauer, retail and ecommerce spokesman at Omnisend, said: “This notorious American sales event has been popular in the UK now for the best part of a decade and it looks likely to be another busy year for retailers.

“In the weeks leading up to Black Friday, start researching the regular prices of items you’re interested in. It pays to start scouting potential deals early.

“Many retailers inflate prices leading up to Black Friday, only to offer discounts that may not be as significant as they seem. Knowing the original price helps you determine if a deal is genuine.

“If you are signed up for newsletter emails from a brand, go back and look at their offers from last year. Many brands have pricing strategies that don’t change much from year to year, so this will give you a good indication of which products go on sale and when, helping you understand when a deal is actually a deal.”

open image in gallery Consumer groups warned shoppers to be ‘extra cautious’ with Black Friday deals ( Getty/iStock )

The figures come as consumer groups warned shoppers to be “extra cautious” with Black Friday deals.

Citizens Advice consumer expert Jane Parsons said: “Black Friday is a prime opportunity for cyber scammers to take advantage of consumers looking to bag a bargain.

“By tempting people with special offers, fake reviews and sought-after items at rock bottom prices, criminals will try to catch people out by disguising their scams as legitimate deals.

“They will often create a sense of urgency to steal your money, so don’t rush your purchase. Research the company you’re buying from and be wary of suspicious web links. Paying by debit or credit card can also give you extra protection if things go wrong.”

Which? consumer law expert Lisa Webb said: “With Black Friday bargains bombarding your email inbox and social media feeds, it can be hard to weed out the legitimate offers from the scams.

“Shoppers should be extra cautious with Black Friday deal emails and double-check the email address is genuinely from the retailer before clicking on anything. If you are unsure if an offer is genuine, check the retailer’s website directly.

“On social media, treat any deals posted from newly created accounts with suspicion. You can use a domain checker like who.is to check when the website was created – any newly created website should ring alarm bells.

“If you think you might have fallen victim to a Black Friday scam, call your bank immediately using the number on the back of your bank card and report it to Action Fraud or call the police on 101 if you’re in Scotland.”