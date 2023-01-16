Amazon ‘cuts ties’ with Jeremy Clarkson after Meghan Markle column row

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon has reportedly cut ties with Jeremy Clarkson, weeks after he made disparaging remarks about Meghan Markle.

Sources told Variety that the Prime Video will no longer be working with the British presenter beyond the episodes of The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm that have already been commissioned.

The Independent has contacted Mr Clarkson’s representatives and Prime Video for comment.

In December, the former Top Gear host published a controversial column in The Sun, writing that he despised Meghan on “a cellular level”. He added that he dreamt of the day that the duchess would be made to parade naked through Britain while a crowd threw “excrement” at her.

Shortly before reports of Amazon’s split emerged, Mr Clarkson issued a lengthy public apology on his Instagram account saying he “felt sick” when he realised he had “completely messed up” in writing the column that went on to become UK press watchdog IPSO’s most-complained about article ever.

Mr Clarkson said he sent an email to the Duke and Duchess on Christmas Day, admitting his language was “disgraceful” and that he was “profoundly sorry”.

After the column was published in December, several MPs called for Mr Clarkson to be banned from TV for his “grotesque” comments.

In Monday’s statement, the presenter said Amazon and ITV, which airs Clarkson-presentedWho Wants To Be A Millionaire, were “incandescent”.

He said: “The Sun quickly apologised and I tried to explain myself. But still, there were calls for me to be sacked and charged with a hate crime.

“More than 60 MPs demanded action to be taken. ITV, who make Who Wants to be a Millionaire, and Amazon, who make the Farm Show and the Grand Tour, were incandescent.”

Critics accused Mr Clarkson of sexism for his comments about Ms Markle. In his apology he said: “I’m just not sexist and I abhor violence against women.”

Mr Clarkson has deals with Amazon to make a third series of Clarkson’s Farm next year and a final series of The Grand Tour, Variety reports.

He was forced from his role on the BBC in 2015 after it emerged that he had physically attacked a producer on Top Gear.

More follows...