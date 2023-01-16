Critics Choice Awards 2023: Top moments

The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards has taken place in Los Angeles, California, making for some pretty memorable moments.

Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the ceremony celebrated the year’s best performances in film and television.

Chelsea got some laughs when she poked fun at Prince Harry’s frostbite anecdote from his controversial memoir, Spare.

Brendan Fraser broke down in tears as he accepted his award for best actor, making an impassioned speech about finding strength.

An acceptance speech with a very different tone came from Cate Blanchett who criticised the “patriarchal” awards.

