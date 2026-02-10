Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Most of the British public believe King Charles should encourage Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to give evidence in relation to the Epstein files, according to a new poll.

Andrew has been at the centre of further scandal after the latest tranche of documents relating to disgraced paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein were released by the U.S. department of justice last month.

When asked if the King should make his brother give evidence to U.S. police, an overwhelming 82 per cent of respondents believed that he should, according to the YouGov poll conducted for Sky News.

Only 6 per cent believe that he should not encourage him. The survey, conducted on over 2000 members of the British public, is thought to be the first test of public opinion since the latest release.

open image in gallery Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was a friend of both Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein (PA) ( PA Wire )

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William have all been heckled while on public appearances since the controversy.

But it appears that a significant number of people (45 per cent) believe that the King has done all he can to distance himself from his brother. A further 39 per cent of respondents believed he could be doing more. Only 35 per cent believed the King should make an official apology to Epstein’s victims, while 45 per cent believe he should not.

Andrew was forced to move out of the Royal Lodge last week and is expected to live on his brother’s Sandringham Estate. A majority of people, 63 per cent, disagreed with the move and believe he should not be allowed to live on the grounds.

Thames Valley Police has already revealed that it is assessing claims that Andrew shared confidential information with Epstein during his role as trade envoy.

open image in gallery King Charles has expressed ‘profound concern’ about the allegations surrounding his brother ( Getty Images )

Meanwhile, U.S. vice president JD Vance has backed calls by British prime minister Keir Starmer for Andrew to appear before congress to testify about his links to the billionaire.

Congressman Ro Khanna said that the controversy could spell the “end of the monarchy”, adding that “stripping him [Andrew] of his title is not enough.

Emails appear to show the former duke sharing reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore in 2010.

open image in gallery Pictures appear to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor crouched over an unidentified woman ( US Department of Justice )

One email, dated November 2010, was forwarded by Andrew just five minutes after being sent by his then special adviser, Amir Patel.

He appeared to loop Epstein in on a confidential brief on investment opportunities in the reconstruction of Helmand Province, Afghanistan, on Christmas Eve of 2010.

Among the released documents were pictures of Andrew crouching over a person lying on the floor, while he touches her abdomen. The photos were undated and uncaptioned.

open image in gallery JD Vance believes Andrew should testify before the U.S. congress ( Reuters )

Other emails appear to show a legal letter in which it is claimed that Andrew asked an exotic dancer for a threesome at the late paedophile’s Florida home, wishing he were still a “pet” in Epstein’s family, and asking the sex offender if it was “good to be free” after being released from prison for child sex offences.

Emails from Epstein show the financier asking Andrew to arrange for “private time” after an invitation to have dinner at Buckingham Palace.

Andrew was stripped of his royal honorifics including both his HRH style and princed title. He was forced to step down from royal duties in 2019.

He has vehemently denied any wrongdoing throughout the furore.

King Charles is reported to have expressed “profound concern” about the allegations surrounding his brother.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said earlier this week: “The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.

“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect.

“As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”