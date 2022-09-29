Jump to content

‘Sweet and loving’ boy, 9, killed in crash on adventure course

‘He was such a kind, respectful and loving little boy,’ relatives say

Zoe Tidman
Thursday 29 September 2022 10:27
Comments
(West Mercia Police)

Jake Allen died in a collision last Saturday

(West Mercia Police)

A “sweet and loving” boy killed in a crash during an off-roading experience has been named as nine-year-old Jake Allen.

The boy died at a farm last weekend in Worcestershire when a vehicle he was in overturned on a 4x4 adventure course.

His family has now released a moving tribute to Jake, saying they are “completely devastated” by the loss.

“He was such a kind, respectful and loving little boy,” the statement said.

“When he wasn’t making videos with his sister, Lilli-Louise, he was always offering to help out around the house. He could seem serious and quiet at first, but then he would break out into the most beautiful smile, and with those close to him he was warm and chatty.

“Jakey enjoyed reading, drumming, gaming and playing football with his friends.

“He loved his dog, Bobby, and anything and everything to do with animals. He would often come out with random facts about birds or plants, we never knew where he got them from, but when we looked them up, he was always right.”

Have you been affected by this story? Get in touch with zoe.tidman@independent.co.uk

The family added: “Lilli-Louise called him her ‘little teddy bear’ and said he was the ‘bestest little brother and he was fantastic at swimming and was always compared to a fish.’ Lilli-Louise, along with the whole family, loves and misses him so very much.”

West Mercia Police released an image of Jake smiling in his school uniform next to his dog.

Officers were called to reports of the collision at Coney Green Farm at around 4.45pm on Saturday and found an off-road vehicle had overturned.

Police said Jake died at the scene while the driver and three other passengers suffered minor injuries.

West Mercia Police is appealing for any witnesses to come forward or anyone with information to share it on their website quoting reference 406 of 24 September. If unable to, they can call 101.

