‘Much-loved’ A&E doctor who died in five-car crash hailed ‘an NHS hero’

The heartbroken family of a doctor who died in a five-car pile-up have paid tribute to the “NHS hero”.

Dr Bradley “Brad” James was 45 when he was killed in the tragic incident on 10 February.

The medic, who worked in A&E at Royal Glamorgan Hospital, had been driving his Hyundai car on Maindy Road, in the Roath area of Cardiff.

The crash on the residential road occurred at about 8.26pm on Sunday 6 February, South Wales Police said.

Dr James was in “critical condition” when he was taken to hospital, police added. He died in hospital four days later.

His family said that he had followed his childhood dream of working as a doctor and helping people.

They said: “Brad James was a young man who dedicated his life to helping others. His family, friends and his work family are devastated at his sudden passing far too soon.

“Brad was loved so very much by all who knew him. Anyone who met him would instantly feel at ease with his warm and down to earth ways. He was highly respected by all who knew him.

“Brad was an amazing son, brother, family member and doctor and he enriched everyone’s lives. His dedication to wanting to be a doctor and work for others was his lifelong passion since a child.

“A truly beloved family member and NHS hero who will be greatly missed.”

His NHS colleagues have also paid tribute to the “dedicated colleague, friend and doctor.”

Amanda Farrow, an A&E consultant at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, said: “Without him, the ED (emergency department) will be a different place, and we will miss his contagious laugh and amusing anecdotes.

“Brad, I’ll miss you.”

Consultant physician Raja Biswas said: “We've lost a brilliant, dedicated colleague, friend, and doctor.

“He died a long time before his time. A nice, laid-back person who always has a smile on his face. Brad James, rest in peace.

“You will be much missed.”

A spokeswoman for Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of an incredible doctor, Brad James.

“He went above and beyond for his patients and was a very caring doctor. Brad was much loved by all the ED staff for his big heart, kindness, generosity, cooking and crazy gadgets.”

Dr James is survived by his father and sister.