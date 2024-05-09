Cannock fire - updates: Smoke engulfs homes and people evacuated as blaze tears through industrial estate
No injuries have been reported while firefighters continue to tackle the blaze
A huge fire at an industrial estate in Staffordshire has caused businesses to be evacuated while residents have been urged to close their windows.
Huge plumes of black smoke are visible for nearly 20 miles as firefighters continue to tackle the blaze near the A460 Orbital Island in Cannock.
Emergency services were called at 6.15am after a fire started at Super Smart Services - a distribution warehouse which contains a variety of materials for delivery.
No injuries have been reported, and a spokesperson for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said that no-one was in the building at the time.
Dramatic footage shared on social media shows thick smoke billowing into the sky, with one local reporting hearing a series of “explosions” during the early hours of the morning.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the fire service said: “Fighters are asking all residents to close windows and doors due to smoke and all local businesses to evacuate.”
Statement from Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service
In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “ We are at the scene of a large warehouse fire on Cley Road in Cannock.
“We’re advising the public to avoid the area. If you live nearby and feel you are affected, we recommend closing your windows and doors as a precaution. We will share updates as soon as we’re able to.”
They had previously said that 10 fire engines were in attendance as well as specialist equipment.
