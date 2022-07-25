Mother killed after fire rips through caravan on family glamping trip

A mother was killed and her partner and two children rushed to hospital after a fire tore through their caravan during a glamping trip.

The blaze broke out at 4.40am on Sunday at the Happy Days Retro Vacations site near Saxmundham, Suffolk.

Suffolk Police, which attended the incident alongside fire and ambulance crews, said the blaze did not spread to any other caravans.

The identity of the woman who died in the fire and the conditions of those taken to hospital have not yet been disclosed.

A joint investigation by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, East Suffolk Council and Suffolk Police is examining the cause of the blaze.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire took place at Wardspring Farm in Leiston Road.

The site, marketed as Happy Days Retro Vacations, is home to seven Airstream caravans.

Richard Smith, Suffolk county councillor for Blything, revealed the family were from Surrey and had visited the campsite to enjoy the good weather.

He told the Ipswich Star: “I was very sad to hear of this tragic incident.

“I heard the family was in one caravan, but unfortunately one woman was not able to make it out.

“It’s a terrible tragedy for a family who had come up to Suffolk to enjoy a holiday in the good weather.

“All my thoughts are with the family, who have lost a wife and mother. I’m sure the fire service operatives did all they could.”

The site’s owners did not respond to a request for comment and its own website appears to be offline but other holiday booking sites say a caravan at the site costs around £66 per night to rent.

The site, which also allows camping, was listed as being closed on some booking sites on Sunday.

Campfires and barbecues are permitted on the site, according to booking sites.

Suffolk Police said in a statement: “One woman died in the blaze and three other people were injured and are in hospital.

“The fire broke out at around 4.40am and was confined to one caravan.

“The fire service, East Suffolk Council and Suffolk Police are jointly investigating the incident.

“Police officers are supporting the next of kin.”