Fire services on Sunday (24 July) declared a major incident due to a large blaze at a beauty spot in Surrey.

Several fire engines were sent to the scene at Hankley Common where the fire was estimated to be affecting at least eight hectares of land, according to Surrey Fire and Rescue Service.

Images and footage from the scene showed flames large plumes of smoke billowing across the area.

Locals were advised to avoid the area, with the warning to “stay far away from the fire”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.