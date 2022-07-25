‘Heroic’ farmer ploughs crops to prevent fire spreading at Kent farm

A heroic farmer helped to prevent the spread of a huge crop fire over the weekend, ploughing a trench in his neighbour’s field.

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze that broke out in Lenham Heath, Kent, on Saturday (23 July).

As the flames spread across 20 acres of land close to the M20, farmer Bill Alexander “rapidly stepped in” and used his tractor to cut the crops around the fire to help slow it down.

The blaze was brought under control after 90 minutes thanks to the “heroic” actions of Alexander and firefighters.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.