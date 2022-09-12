Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla have returned to Scotland to take part in more events to commemorate his late mother the Queen.

Charles’s first duty when arriving in Edinburgh on Monday was to inspect a Guard of Honour in the grounds of Holyroodhouse.

He was formally welcomed by Robert Aldridge, Lord Provost of Edinburgh, before symbolically receiving the keys to the City of Edinburgh, in what is known as The Ceremony of the Keys.

The King inspects the guard of honour at the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse (Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman/PA) (PA Wire)

The new King later joined the procession for his late mother as it made its way along the Royal Mile and to St Giles’ Cathedral, where thousands of members of the public are expected to attend and pay their final respects.

But what was The Ceremony of the Keys Charles attended earlier, and what does it involve?

What is the Ceremony of the Keys?

The Ceremony of the Keys is an annual event and would normally take place when the Queen would begin her summer holidays in July.

She last attended the event only a few months ago and would also use the opportunity to meet Scottish people who had a positive impact on their community.

The Queen would symbolically receive the keys from the Lord Provost of Edinburgh, who is currently Robert Aldridge.

Charles returned to Edinburgh on Monday (AP)

The Lord Provost offers the keys to Edinburgh to the monarch, and says: “We, the Lord Provost and the members of the City of Edinburgh Council, welcome Your Majesty to the capital city of your Ancient and Hereditary Kingdom of Scotland and offer for your gracious acceptance the Keys of Your Majesty’s good City of Edinburgh.”

The monarch returns the keys and responds: “I return these keys, being perfectly convinced that they cannot be placed in better hands than those of the Lord Provost and Councillors of my good City of Edinburgh.”

It is not yet clear if Charles will also take part in the ceremony during the same time period as his mother did for so many years. The ceremony usually coincides when the monarch chooses to stay in Scotland.