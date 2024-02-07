Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch a live view outside Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, 7 February, as the Prince of Wales returns to public duties for the first time since his father, King Charles III, was diagnosed with cancer.

Prince William will perform an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, his first engagement since the King's announcement, and his wife, the Princess of Wales, underwent surgery.

William will also attend a gala fundraising dinner for London’s Air Ambulance Charity in the evening.

The 41-year-old briefly paused his royal role to juggle caring for his wife and their children following Kate’s operation three weeks ago.

Charles has postponed all public-facing royal duties as he undergoes cancer treatment, but is continuing with behind-the-scenes work on his red boxes of state papers.

It is understood the Prince of Wales is likely to undertake some duties on behalf of his father while Charles receives medical care.