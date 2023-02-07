Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Around 100,000 workers will launch a one-day strike to coincide with chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Budget on 15 March.

The Public and Commercial Services Union said that it was escalating its action in response to the “lack of movement from the government on our demands on pay, pensions and job security”.

“Our strategy calls sustained action in targeted areas where we can exert significant pressure on the employer, supplemented by all-member action called when its effect can be maximised”.

The PCS is also balloting members in HMRC, Care Quality Commission, Companies House, National Museum of Wales, Office of Rail and Road, UK Export Finance, VOA and Welsh Government, to ask them to join the civil service strike action. If the ballots are successful, another 33,000 workers will join the walkouts planned for 15 March.

The PCS remains locked in a dispute with the government over pay, pensions, and job security. Key demands include a 10 per cent rise in wages to reflect the cost of living crisis, a £15 an hour living wage, and ensuring all workers have at least 35 days of annual leave.

Strikes have already taken place in multiple government departments including Border Force, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency, Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and Rural Payments Agency. An all-member strike was also held 1 February with more than 500 picket lines organised.

More strikes are planned this week with action at the DWP Liverpool, Bolton and Stockport this week. Further strikes involving members at the British Museum, DVLA, Animal and Plant Health Agency and Border Force over the course of February.