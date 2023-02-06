NHS nurses strike is ‘a badge of shame’ for government, says Keir Starmer

NHS nurses going on strike should be a "badge of shame" for the government, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The health service faced a “hugely disrupted day” after tens of thousands of workers began the biggest walkout in the service’s history today, 6 February.

Speaking to media at Airbus in Filton, near Bristol, the leader of the Labour party said that industrial action was the "last thing" nurses wanted.

“What they do want is a Government that can show leadership, get around the negotiating table and settle this dispute."

