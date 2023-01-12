Civil servants strike: Around 100,000 to walk out over pay and jobs

Around 100,000 civil servants who are members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union are to stage a 24-hour strike in February over jobs, pay and conditions.

Union members in 124 government departments and other bodies will walk out on 1 February.

The industrial action will coincide with the Trades Union Congress’ (TUC) “protect the right to strike” day, which was announced in reaction to the Government’s proposed anti-strike legislation on minimum service levels during strikes.

Sign up for our newsletters.