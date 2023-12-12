Three teenagers killed in crash between bus and car in South Wales

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three teenagers have died following a crash between a bus and a car in South Wales, police have said.

Three men, two aged 18 and one aged 19, were killed after the bus and an Audi A1 collided in Coedely, a small village about 18 miles northwest of Cardiff.

South Wales Police said the crash happened at around 7pm on Ely Valley Road on Monday night.

All three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men, aged 18 and 19, have been taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, with life-threatening injuries.

A further two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The road was closed following the crash and remained shut at 10am on Tuesday morning as police carried out their inquiries.

Esyr Jones, South Wales Police superintendent, said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“Trained family liaison officers are supporting the families at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.”

Witnesses have been asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference 2300420639.

Alex Davies-Jones, the Labour MP for Pontypridd, said the crash was “devastating news” and that her office was doing everything it could to support those affected.

“All my thoughts are with the families & loved ones affected by this,” she said. “Thank you to all who tried to help last night.”

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew R T Davies also thanked emergency service workers for their efforts.

He said: “Really concerned to hear about this serious accident in Coedely.

“My thoughts are with the whole community, those involved in the incident and our brave emergency services attending to it."

Local councillor Danny Grehan told BBC Wales: “From what I understand, local people were involved in the horrific accident, and this is going to hit the area very hard”.