Wagatha Christie – live: Coleen Rooney v Rebekah Vardy libel trial starts
Follow live updates as trial set to begin today
The high-profile libel case between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy is finally set to go to trial today.
It comes after months of preliminary hearings over the case, which centres around Ms Rooney publicly accusing the fellow footballer’s wife of being the source of stories about her that were leaked to The Sun newspaper.
The wife of ex-England star Wayne Rooney was dubbed “Wagatha Christie” when she made the allegations, which she claimed had followed a months-long “sting operation”.
She wrote: “It’s .......... Rebekah Vardy’s account.”
Mrs Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denies the accusations and is suing Mrs Rooney for libel.
Under English defamation law, the onus is now on Mrs Rooney to prove her post was “substantially true”.
The trial is expected to begin at London’s Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday following the preliminary hearings, which neither of the pair attended.
Who is who?
And here is a look at who is who in the trial - including the pair’s footballer husbands:
The seven-day trial is due to begin on Tuesday.
Key points from High Court case up until now
Here is a reminder of what the High Court has heard in the run-up to today:
A missing phone
Rebekah Vardy’s agent’s phone “fell into the sea” after a court ordered it should be searched, Coleen Rooney’s barrister said:
PR adviser admitted leaking information to press about Coleen Rooney in series of explosive WhatsApps revealed during latest stage of libel battle between footballers’ wives
Unearthed messages
Messages between Rebekah Vardy and her agent Caroline Watt were revealed:
Mrs Rooney accused Mrs Vardy of leaking stories about her private life.
‘Unfit’ witness
A key witness - Ms Vardy’s agent again - was deemed “not fit” to give evidence in the trial starting today:
Coleen Rooney’s lawyer claims Rebekah Vardy has ‘history’ of leaking information to the press at latest hearing
Claims over source
Ms Rooney’s barrister claimed to the High Court last month Ms Vardy “appears to accept” that her PR was the source of the leaked stories:
Vardy is suing Rooney for libel over claims she leaked stories about private life to media
What has been happening over the legal case until now?
The trial is expected to last for six days.
It comes nearly two years after Rebekah Vardy launched libel proceedings over the claims.
While there have been hearings over the case since then, this is the first time it will go to trial.
Here is a timeline of events to run through before the trial kicks off today:
The build-up to the High Court libel trial.
What is the case about?
After months of legal wrangling, the much anticipated “Wagatha Christie” High Court libel trial is set to begin.
Here is a recap of what the case is about and how it all started:
All you need to know as the High Court libel trial involving the two footballers’ wives gets underway this week
Good morning. Welcome to our live coverage of the trial between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy which kicks off today.
