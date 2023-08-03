Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The heartbreaking final family pictures taken just minutes before a five-year-old boy drowned have been shared.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they are investigating after Robin Caliskan drowned in a swimming pool at Atlantic Reach Holiday Park in Newquay, Cornwall on Monday afternoon.

His distraught father Cemal Caliskan paid tribute to his “cute and clever” son and released photos he had taken shortly before the tragic incident.

Robin is seen enjoying his trip to the park before the tragedy (Cemal Caliskan/BPM Media)

In one image, Robin is seen smiling and taking a selfie in front of a dinosaur at the seaside holiday park.

Mr Caliskan, from Plymouth, told Cornwall Live Robin was “cute and clever” and “loved hugs”, adding: “He was intelligent and his handwriting, he could write with both hands.” He said Robin adored his six-month-old brother Renas and “would love to put him on his legs and rock him”.

The family had arrived at the resort for their holiday just an hour before the incident. They pitched their tent before going for a swim together, with Mr Caliskan taking pictures of his wife Ferzane and their two children only minutes before Robin died.

The five-year-old had left his father in the main pool to see his mother and brother in the baby pool but got into difficulty along the way.

Mr Caliskan said: “I want every parent to see this story, this can’t happen again. We are suffering pain and we don’t want any parents to have a similar feeling. We just wanted to share this to stop it happening again, to any other parents and any other children.”

Tributes have been paid to Robin after his tragic death (Cemal Caliskan/BPM Media)

Devon and Cornwall Police along with Cornwall Council are investigating the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death, which is not being treated as suspicious.

The holiday park, which closed for the remainder of Monday evening following the incident, said that its “thoughts are with the family at this time”.

It added: “Atlantic Reach is committed to supporting our guests and community, as well as our team that provided immediate assistance.

“As such we respectfully ask that all those affected are given time and space at this distressing time.”