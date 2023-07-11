‘Heroic’ children save drowning seven-year-old as unaware adult swims past

Two boys saved another child from drowning in a swimming pool after seeing him struggling in the water.

Footage shared by Genesee County Sheriff’s Office appears to show seven-year-old Griffin Emerson playing in the shallow end of a pool in an apartment complex in Flint, Michigan, when he drifted further into the deep end.

Griffin is seen disappearing below the surface for nearly a minute, before brothers Noah Roche and Weston Woods, aged 12 and eight, spring into action.

The boys were able to pull the child out of the water with the help of an adult, who appeared unaware of the drowning child.

Once Griffin was out of the pool, his mother called 911 and performed CPR on him until he began coughing up water.

The seven-year-old is seen moving around shortly after and his young rescuers were later honoured by police in a special ceremony.

Sheriff Christopher R. Swanson commended their actions, stating: “Getting him to breathe on his own that fast, that’s the best possible outcome. And that’s why we celebrate the story.”