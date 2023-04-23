Schoolboy, 14, collapses and dies as police launch probe

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager has died in Coventry after he collapsed and was rushed to hospital.

A police probe has been launched after a 14-year-old boy died in the early hours of Sunday morning shortly after arriving at hospital.

Police were called to Courthouse Green in Coventry at around 3am on Sunday where they found the 14-year-old.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained, West Midlands Police said.

A post-mortem will take place in due course.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: “We were called after a teenager was found collapsed off Austin Drive, Coventry, just before 3am today (April 23). A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.”

“At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained and a post-mortem will take place in due course.”