Covid inquiry – live: David Cameron accused of ‘appalling failure’ as he prepares to give evidence
Former prime minister is first politician to appear at inquiry under oath
David Cameron has been accused of an “appalling” failure to properly prepare the UK for the Covid pandemic.
The former prime minister is due to give evidence to the official inquiry later this morning and will be asked about how austerity impacted the UK’s ability to deal with the virus.
In a searing attack ahead of the evidence session, the British Medical Association said cuts to NHS funding “left us so unprepared” for the pandemic.
BMA council chairman Professor Philip Banfield said there was "no doubt that both staff and patients were put in harm’s way" because of underfunding in the decade running up to Covid’s arrival.
“The question to Cameron, Osborne and Hunt must be: how did you allow the NHS and public health to get to such a parlous state, and fail to prepare so appallingly, that many didn’t stand a fighting chance when the wave crashed over them?" he added.
David Cameron to appear at 11am
Former prime minister Mr Cameron will become the first politician to appear under oath when he is sworn in on Monday, the inquiry has said.
He will be followed by former chancellor Mr Osborne, as well as Jeremy Hunt, the current Chancellor who served as health secretary in the austerity-era Government of the 2010s.
The inquiry will examine how prepared the UK was for the pandemic, meaning economic policies in the years leading up to the first outbreak will be taken into its wide remit.
It is unclear how long each witness will spend giving evidence.
