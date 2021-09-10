Covid UK news – live: Booster jab plan ‘approved next week’, as vaccine professor says few will need them
Follow live for the latest updates
The lead scientist of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme has said giving people a third Covid jab is unnecessary in most cases because immunity from two doses is “lasting well”.
Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert said the “first dose has the most impact” for immunity, and current levels of vaccination in Britain are sufficient even against the more contagious Delta variant.
Dame Sarah told The Telegraph: “We will look at each situation; the immuno-compromised and elderly will receive boosters. But I don’t think we need to boost everybody.”
Pfizer booster vaccines are expected to be approved over the coming days by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), after new data has showed they give a “several-fold increase” in antibodies, The Times reported.
Health secretary Sajid Javid has said he was “confident” third jabs would be offered to people by October ahead of the colder months when numbers of Covid cases and deaths are expected to spike.
The Medicines Healthcare and Regulatory Products Agency granted emergency approval for the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to be used as third jabs.
The JCVI has already ruled that a third dose should be offered to about half a million people who have severely-weakened immune systems.
But vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday that the government was expecting the NHS to dose about 35 million people with a third shot.
Third jab unnecessary for most people – vaccine professor
The lead scientist of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme has said giving people a third Covid jab is unnecessary in most cases because immunity from two doses is “lasting well”.
Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert said the “first dose has the most impact” for immunity, and current levels of vaccination in Britain are sufficient even against the more contagious Delta variant.
Dame Sarah told The Telegraph: “We will look at each situation; the immuno-compromised and elderly will receive boosters. But I don’t think we need to boost everybody.”
Most people will not need third Covid jab this winter, Oxford vaccine professor says
The government is hoping that the vaccines watchdog approves a third jab scheme soon
Vaccine passports could be extended if needed – Dowden
The government will look at extending the use of vaccine passports if there is a “public health need” to do so, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said.
He told Sky News the government “want as few restrictions for as short a period as possible”.
But, he added if the Covid outbreak worsens, ministers will consider requiring vaccine certification to attend more venues to “protect” the public.
Care home workers should get jabbed, says care minister
Staff who refuse to get the Covid vaccine should not be able work in frontline roles in care homes, a government health minister has said.
Care minister Helen Whately suggested care home staff who would not get double jabbed could be moved to back-office roles.
She told Sky News: “The big question has to be well, if you don’t want to get vaccinated, how can you continue, how can it be right to continue, to look after people who are really vulnerable from Covid?”
The government is considering whether to make Covid jabs mandatory for frontline NHS and care workers – but some unions and care bodies have warned it could lead to staff shortages.
Good morning, welcome to today’s live coverage of Covid news.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies