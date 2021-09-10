✕ Close UK vaccine

The lead scientist of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme has said giving people a third Covid jab is unnecessary in most cases because immunity from two doses is “lasting well”.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert said the “first dose has the most impact” for immunity, and current levels of vaccination in Britain are sufficient even against the more contagious Delta variant.

Dame Sarah told The Telegraph: “We will look at each situation; the immuno-compromised and elderly will receive boosters. But I don’t think we need to boost everybody.”

Pfizer booster vaccines are expected to be approved over the coming days by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), after new data has showed they give a “several-fold increase” in antibodies, The Times reported.

Health secretary Sajid Javid has said he was “confident” third jabs would be offered to people by October ahead of the colder months when numbers of Covid cases and deaths are expected to spike.

The Medicines Healthcare and Regulatory Products Agency granted emergency approval for the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines to be used as third jabs.

The JCVI has already ruled that a third dose should be offered to about half a million people who have severely-weakened immune systems.

But vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday that the government was expecting the NHS to dose about 35 million people with a third shot.