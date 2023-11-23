Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A crane worker who rescued a man from a burning high-rise in Reading has said it was a “close call”.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire in Reading town centre shortly after 11.30am on Thursday, with 50 firefighters at the scene alongside an Aerial Ladder Platform and Incident Command Unit.

A worker was dramatically rescued by a crane on the roof, with dramatic footage showing the person being lifted to safety.

Glen Edwards, 65, was operating the crane and told the PA news agency: “I was no more than 20 metres up in the air and I looked out my left-hand window and saw a guy standing on the corner of the building.

“I’d only just seen him and someone said ‘can you get the cage on’, so that was it, I got the cage on and got it over to him the best I could. It was quite windy conditions.”

Hero crane driver rescues man trapped on top of burning tower block

Mr Edwards, from Egham, Surrey, added: “I would say it was a very close call, if you look at the video at the way the wind was swirling around there.

“I tried to put the cage down between him and the flames, but I was hampered by the wind swirling around there.

“But I got the cage down and I managed to get him in there.”

More than 50 firefighters were scrambled to the Station Hill development site as the emergency services urged people to stay away from the area.

As the blaze engulfed the high-rise tower block, footage captured the moment a heroic crane driver lifted someone to safety from the roof before a crowd burst into applause.

Two people, including the individual rescued from the One Station Hill building, have been taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, neither of which are being treated as severe cases.

It said that everyone else was accounted for after the fire, which could be seen from miles away.

The £750 million Station Hill development, close to Reading Station, is intended to be a business and living quarter for the town.

A witness to the epic rescue said the workman was lucky the crane came just in time.

The carpenter, who was working nearby, said: “I was in the next door building, there was a guy standing up there (on top of the building), luckily the crane came in just in time.

“He was coughing [when he came down], from the smoke, you know what I mean. When he got inside the crane and the crane put him down everyone was clapping.

“The crane driver was very fast. He was still in the crane while the building was on fire.”