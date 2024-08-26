✕ Close London high-rise engulfed in fire as more than 200 firefighters tackle blaze

Two people have been rushed to hospital after hundreds were evacuated from a burning block of flats in east London early this morning.

Footage showed the inferno engulfing the roof of the building - known to have a number of fire safety issues- in Dagenham as around 225 firefighters and 40 fire engines rushed to tackle the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called at 2.44am on Monday with crews from Dagenham, Ilford, Romford, Barking and other fire stations arriving at the scene.

Thick black smoke could also be seen billowing from the roof, scaffolding and ground floor which were all on fire, the brigade added.

Station commander Alan Bendell, who is at the scene of the fire, said: “The fire is producing heavy smoke and we’re advising local residents to keep windows and doors closed.

“Two of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders are being used at the scene as aerial water towers to assist with tackling the fire from height. Freshwater Road is closed to traffic, so please avoid the area where possible.”

