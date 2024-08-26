Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1724660470

Dagenham fire latest: Two in hospital as burning block of flats evacuated and 200 firefighters battle blaze

Around 225 firefighters and 40 fire engines are at the scene in Dagenham, east London

Alexander Butler
Monday 26 August 2024 09:21
Comments
Close
London high-rise engulfed in fire as more than 200 firefighters tackle blaze

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Two people have been rushed to hospital after hundreds were evacuated from a burning block of flats in east London early this morning.

Footage showed the inferno engulfing the roof of the building - known to have a number of fire safety issues- in Dagenham as around 225 firefighters and 40 fire engines rushed to tackle the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called at 2.44am on Monday with crews from Dagenham, Ilford, Romford, Barking and other fire stations arriving at the scene.

Thick black smoke could also be seen billowing from the roof, scaffolding and ground floor which were all on fire, the brigade added.

Station commander Alan Bendell, who is at the scene of the fire, said: “The fire is producing heavy smoke and we’re advising local residents to keep windows and doors closed.

“Two of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders are being used at the scene as aerial water towers to assist with tackling the fire from height. Freshwater Road is closed to traffic, so please avoid the area where possible.”

Have you been affected by this incident? Email alexander.butler@independent.co.uk

1724660465

Residents urged to keep windows closed due to smoke

Residents in Dagenham have been urged to keep their windows closed to avoid smoke.

Station Commander Alan Bendell, who is at the scene of the fire, said: “The fire is producing heavy smoke and we’re advising local residents to keep windows and doors closed.

“Two of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders are being used at the scene as aerial water towers to assist with tackling the fire from height.

“Freshwater Road is closed to traffic, so please avoid the area where possible.”

Alexander Butler26 August 2024 09:21
1724660116

Watch: Two people in hospital after Dagenham fire

Two people in hospital after Dagenham fire, emergency services confirm
Alexander Butler26 August 2024 09:15
1724660088

Watch: Fire safety issues were known to London Fire Brigade

Fire safety issues were known to London Fire Brigade
Alexander Butler26 August 2024 09:14
1724659281

Pictured: Firefighters tackle ground floor blaze

Firefighters tackle a ground floor blaze of the tower block in Dagenham, east London
Firefighters tackle a ground floor blaze of the tower block in Dagenham, east London (X/@LondonFire/PA Wire)
Alexander Butler26 August 2024 09:01
1724658294

Investigation into cause of fire to take place

An investigation into the cause of the fire which ripped through a tower block in Dagenham will take place soon, the London Fire Brigade said.

Alexander Butler26 August 2024 08:44
1724657954

Cladding was being replaced on flats, company says

Work was under way on the fire-hit block of flats to remove the “non-compliant” cladding on it, according to a company involved in the work.

The company recently posted on Facebook to say that the work on the east London building was focusing on its fifth and sixth floors.

It is for this reason that the building was covered in scaffolding, the post says. In May 2023, a planning application was filed for remedial work to external cladding on the fifth and sixth floors of the building.

The London Fire Brigade said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Alexander Butler26 August 2024 08:39
1724657351

Two people rushed to hospital

Two people have been rushed to hospital and four were treated at the scene as a fire ripped through a tower block in east London.

Fire and ambulance crews were called to Freshwater Road in Dagenham at around 3am on Monday to reports of a fire.

The London Fire Brigade said the cause of the fire was unknown but a number of fire safety issues were known to the brigade.

Alexander Butler26 August 2024 08:29
1724657233

Watch: London high-rise engulfed in fire as more than 200 firefighters attend Dagenham blaze

This is the moment hundreds of firefighters rushed to tackle a blaze that engulfed a tower block in Dagenham, east London, in the early hours of Monday morning.

The London Fire Brigade said the cause of the fire was unknown but a number of fire safety issues were known to the brigade - and a search and rescue operation was underway.

The London Ambulance Service added that two people were rushed to hospital and four were treated at the scene.

London high-rise engulfed in fire as more than 200 firefighters tackle blaze
Alexander Butler26 August 2024 08:27
1724657046

Search and rescue operation underway

A major incident has been declared by the London Fire Brigade and a search and rescue operation is underway after a fire ripped through the Dagenham tower block.

The London Fire Brigade said the cause of the fire was unknown but a number of fire safety issues were known to the brigade.

It is understood that work was under way on the fire-hit block of flats to remove the “non-compliant” cladding on it.

Alexander Butler26 August 2024 08:24
1724656551

Two in hospital as burning block of flats evacuated

Two people were rushed to hospital after hundreds were evacuated from a burning block of flats in east London early this morning.

Footage showed the inferno engulfing the roof of the building on Freshwater Road, Dagenham, as around 225 firefightersand 40 fire engines rushed to tackle the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was called at 2.44am on Monday with crews from Dagenham, Ilford, Romford, Barking and other fire stations arriving at the scene.

Alexander Butler26 August 2024 08:15

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in