Football icon David Beckham will reportedly be awarded a knighthood next week.

According to a report in The Sun, the former England captain’s knighthood will be announced in the King’s birthday honours list.

The recognition comes over two decades after Beckham, 50, was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2003, which acknowledged his contributions to football and charity.

Through his playing career, he amassed 115 caps for the England national team and achieved domestic and international success with clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain, and AC Milan. He captained the national team for more than five years and is particularly remembered for his 2001 free-kick against Greece that sent England to the 2002 World Cup.

open image in gallery Beckham is particularly remembered for his 2001 free-kick against Greece that sent England to the 2002 World Cup ( Getty )

Beyond his sporting achievements, Beckham has been an active ambassador for Unicef and, more recently, the King's Foundation, focusing on education and environmental initiatives. He said at the time: “I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work.

“I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the foundation’s education programmes and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature. Having developed a love for the countryside I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the foundation’s work.

“It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty’s foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens – and compare beekeeping tips.”

In May this year, King Charles III and Camilla attended the RHS Chelsea Flower Show alongside Beckham, who wore the King's Rose on his lapel, a striped variety named after the monarch.

In January this year, Beckham was honoured with a Crystal Award at the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Switzerland, for his “extraordinary leadership and humanitarianism” in protecting “the rights of the most vulnerable children”.

“Today, there are more children in need and at risk than any time in recent history, and it is always the most vulnerable children who face the biggest challenges – especially girls,” he said on stage. “Girls are held back by poverty, girls are held back by violence, girls are held back by discrimination.”

“I’m lucky enough to be a father of three boys and one beautiful girl. I want my daughter Harper to have the same opportunities as her brothers, and that should be the case for all girls everywhere.”

open image in gallery David Beckham stands with his wife, Victoria, as he shows off the OBE he received in November 2003, from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at London's Buckingham Palace ( AFP/Getty )

In 2022, Beckham was part of a 13-hour queue with members of the public to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lay in state at Westminster Hall.

The forthcoming honour will also extend to Beckham’s wife, Victoria, who will be known as “Lady Beckham” after the formal announcement.

The Independent has reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.