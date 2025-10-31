Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Vape users have been warned not to throw their old devices away in bins, after new figures revealed exploding “zombie batteries” are still piling up in landfill sites across the UK.

When devices are disposed of incorrectly in waste or recycling bins, they risk the lithium-ion batteries inside “coming back to life”, which has led them to being dubbed “zombie batteries” by experts this Halloween.

The UK’s largest waste management company, Biffa, said that on average, 7,000 vapes a day - equivalent to almost 300 vapes an hour - enter its landfill sites. Since the disposable vape ban came into force this summer, the company said it has seen an increase in all types of vapes across four of its major sites in Teeside, Walsall, Ipswich and North London.

The batteries are then at risk of being crushed by lorries, causing them to dangerously explode in bins or at waste sites. This can pose serious harm to workers, the environment, and equipment, as well as disrupt services.

More than 180 fires have erupted across Biffa’s UK estate since June alone, according to data by the company shared with consumer safety charity Electrical Safety First.

open image in gallery Incorrectly disposed of vapes at the Biffa site in Walsall ( Electrical Safety First )

Luke Walter, manager of Biffa’s Aldridge materials recovery facility in Walsall, experienced first-hand the devastation these fires can cause after an incorrectly disposed of vape containing a lithium-ion battery exploded.

The blaze put the site out of action for six months, landing Biffa with a multi-million-pound repair and rebuild bill.

Mr Walter said: “The fire here in January was particularly devastating. The most important thing is that everyone went home safe and well but, understandably, the immediate concern was job security.

“The site is now fully operational again, and while we remain hyper-vigilant about fire risks, the danger will persist as long as batteries – lithium-ion or alkaline - hidden in small electrical devices such as vapes continue to be placed in general waste and recycling bins.”

open image in gallery Luke Walter, manager of Biffa’s Aldridge materials recovery facility in Walsall, warned of the dangers of putting vapes in bins ( Glen Minikin/Biffa )

More than 840,000 vapes were discovered in the four Biffa landfill sites between June and September this year. Nearly 20,000 more were found in August and September compared to June and July.

When punctured, the batteries can fall into a process called thermal runaway, sparking them to reach dangerously high temperatures and igniting ferocious fires.

Experts warned “the biggest Halloween fright this year could be lurking in your bin” and urged consumers to ensure they are disposing of vapes properly.

Giuseppe Capanna, product safety engineer at charity Electrical Safety First, said: “Incorrectly disposing of a vape in the general household waste or recycling can have very real and frightening consequences for waste collection workers who are just trying to do their job.

“Every individual household can help turn the tide on this issue one action at a time. We urge all households to stop, think, and don’t bin the battery.”

open image in gallery When devices are disposed of incorrectly in waste or recycling bins, they risk the lithium-ion batteries inside ‘coming back to life’ ( Electrical Safety First )

The charity added that this Halloween, battery-powered decorations, light-up costumes and novelty gadgets can also become hazardous if the batteries are binned improperly and damaged.

Here’s how to ensure your battery doesn’t become a “zombie” this Halloween:

Electrical Safety First and Biffa share expert tips for households: