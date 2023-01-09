More than 90 shih-tzus rescued from ‘unsafe’ home malnourished and covered in faeces

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The RSPCA is looking to re-home nearly 100 shih-tzus and their puppies after they were found neglected in a breeding house last year.

The neglected animals were reported to be malnourished, as well as being infested with fleas, worms and covered in faeces.

An appeal has been launched after to find loving owners for the original 96 of the breed, which had been found in unsafe conditions in Torquay, Devon, along with around 50 that have been born since.

Spokesperson Sammy Howard told the BBC that they discovered the dogs as a result of a noise complaint by a resident nearby.

She said although 96 were rescued, there are now around 150 of them - as so many were pregnant at the time of the rescue.

After their rescue last October, the huge collection of dogs were split and distributed to different RSPCA branches to be rehabilitated and re-homed.

RSPCA Cornwall is now looking to re-home 13 of them.

Now the dogs are being looked after at various RSPCA hubs, RSPCA Cornwall have said they have so far re-homed three of 13.

But the branch are now on a mission to find forever homes for the rest of the pups.

Many came to the shelter fearful as a result of their difficult start to life, so new owners must be patient and support the dogs as they go through training and socialisation.

Sammy added: “They have had a difficult start to life and will not just slot into a home, and be grateful that someone took them on.

“They will be terrified and may take months before they start trusting people - which is a hard sell when asking for someone to welcome a dog into their home.

“We won’t give up hope that there are people out there for these dogs.”

Potential adopters can apply using their website: https://http://www.rspcacornwall..org.uk/how-to-adopt/ or call the centre on 01637 881455 for more information.