Prince Harry has addressed the recent controversy that broke out after Lady Susan Hussey asked a Black British charity worker where she “really came from”.

Ngozi Fulani, the founder of Sistah Space, found herself at the centre of a royal racism scandal over Lady Hussey’s comments, which were made during a Buckingham Palace reception in December last year.

Queen Elizabeth II’s former lady-in-waiting and Prince William’s godmother apologised to Fulani over the remarks, which were widely criticised.

During an interview to promote his forthcoming memoir, Harry told ITV’s Tom Bradby he was “very happy” for Fulani to be invited to the palace for a reconciliatory meeting with Lady Hussey, “because [the Duchess of Sussex] Meghan and I love Susan Hussey”.

He continued: “And I also know that what she meant – she never meant any harm at all. But the response from the British press, and from people online because of the stories that they wrote was horrendous.”

Speaking to Bradby, the Duke of Sussex also said all he and Meghan have ever wanted from the royal family is a similar kind of “accountability”.

“But everything to do with my wife, after six years, they haven’t said a single thing,” he continued, referring to the tabloid’s treatment of Meghan.

“But they’re willing to defend themselves regularly,” Harry concluded.

Reacting to the Palace’s announcement that Lady Hussey had apologised Fulani at the time, a source close to the Sussexes reportedly said: “Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability.”

Last month, it was reported that the duke and duchess said they would like to meet the royal family and address their “issues”, in the aftermath of their Netflix documentary released last month.

Harry: The interview is available to watch on ITVx. Follow the latest updates here.