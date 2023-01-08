Prince Harry addressed Jeremy Clarkson’s “hurtful and cruel” newspaper column about his wife Meghan Markle, during his interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby.

In an op-ed for the Sun, Mr Clarkson wrote that he loathed the Duchess of Sussex “on a cellular level” and wants people to “throw lumps of excrement” at her.

Harry told Bradby: “What [Clarkson] said was horrific, and is hurtful and cruel towards my wife.

“But it also encourages other people around the UK and around the world, men particularly, to go and think that it’s acceptable to treat women that way.”

