Sugar gliders to sheep: The RSPCA's most remarkable rescues of 2022

RSPCA officers assisted in some weird and wonderful rescues in 2022, with animals in need ranging from sugar gliders to sheep.

In the last 12 months, charity workers have come to the aid of a dog that had fallen into a manhole cover in Hampshire, a fox that invaded a family’s house in London, and a seagull that had become stuck in a phone line in Tyne and Wear.

The charity released footage of the rescues to appeal for funding for its staff, who are frequently called out to assist animals across the UK.

Sign up for our newsletters.