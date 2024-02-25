Donald Trump says Prince Harry would be ‘on his own’ if he becomes US president again
Former US president accuses the Duke of Sussex of ‘betraying the Queen’
Donald Trump has said Prince Harry will be “on his own” if the former president wins a second term this year after claiming the Duke “betrayed the Queen”.
The Sussexes moved to the US in 2020, but Mr Trump said the Biden administration has been “too gracious” to them.
Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington DC on Saturday, Mr Trump told the Express: “I wouldn’t protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That’s unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me.”
A new book released this year claims the late Queen Elizabeth was infuriated by Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that she had approved them naming their daughter Lilibet.
In 2021, Harry and Meghan announced their daughter’s birth and said in a statement that she was named after the Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet.
However, a new autobiography by royal journalist Robert Hardman has said the late Queen was “as angry as I’d ever seen her” after the couple stated she had been “supportive” of the name.
Shortly after Lilibet’s name was announced, the BBC reported a palace source saying that the Queen “was not asked by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about naming their daughter Lilibet”.
Mr Trump’s comments come as fresh controversy surrounds Harry’s immigration status, after a US conservative think tank argued the prince cannot have legally entered the US because he had admitted taking illegal drugs in his memoir.
In Spare, Harry admitted taking cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in his youth.
The duke said cocaine “didn’t do anything for me”, adding: “Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.”
The Heritage Foundation’s lawsuit argues that US law “generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry” to the country.
