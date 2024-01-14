Denmark’s Frederik gets emotional as he’s sworn in as King

Denmark's now-King Frederik X appeared emotional as he waved to crowds from the balcony shortly after being sworn in as the new monarch.

Crowds poured onto the streets to watch his procession, which was far more understated than a UK coronation.

The 55-year-old is replacing his mother, Queen Margrethe II, after a back operation forced her to reconsider her position, and she announced on New Year's Eve that she would be stepping down.

King Frederik has served in the Danish military, and is known for his work in sustainability and women's rights.