Queen Elizabeth is seen scolding an American photographer after she was asked to remove her crown, in a resurfaced clip.

Wearing her Order of the Garter robes for a photo shoot with Annie Leibovitz in 2007, the late monarch was asked to remove her crown for a “less dressy” shot.

Ms Leibovitz said: "I think it will look better without the crown. Could we try without the crown? It will look better, less dressy. Because the garter robe is so…"

But before the photographer could finish her sentence, the late Queen cut her off and said: "Less dressy? What do you think this is?”

The moment was captured by the BBC for A Year With The Queen documentary.