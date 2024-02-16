Five key talking points from Prince Harry’s Good Morning America interview

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry has opened up about his family and career in a wide-ranging new interview with Good Morning America.

During his conversation with Will Reeve, which aired on 16 February, the Duke of Sussex was in Whistler, Canada, meeting athletes at the Blackcomb resort in British Columbia in preparation for next year’s winter Invictus games. While in the city, he was accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle, who he shares a four-year-old son, Archie, and two-year-old daughter, Lilibet, with.

The interview also marked Harry’s first time speaking out about his father, King Charles, since the senior royal’s cancer diagnosis was revealed. When Charles’ health condition was annouced earlier this month, Harry embarked a brief trip to London to see his father.

During his appearance on Good Morning America, Harry went on to discuss other important aspects of his life, including how his family is doing in America and how he feels about the Invictus Games, which he first founded in 2014.

Here are some of the five biggest talking points from Harry’s interview.

Harry has considered becoming an American citizen

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their responsibilities as senior royals in 2020, they officially relocated to the United States. Currently, they are living in Montecito, California, with their two children.

During his interview with Reeve, Harry gave an update about his life in the states, noting that “it’s amazing” and that he loves “every day of it”. Although he confessed that he didn’t necessarily feel American, he did note that he was open to becoming a US citizen.

“I have considered it,” he said. “American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly not something that’s a high priority right now.”

How Harry reacted to his father’s cancer diagnosis

On 5 February, Buckingham Palace released a statement to announce that the King had been diagnosed with cancer. Although the statement didn’t specify what type of cancer he has, it did note that the “issue of concern was noted” during the royal’s separate “hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement”.

Days later, it was reported that Harry had travelled to the UK to visit his father, and that the meeting was only 30 or 45 minutes long. During his interview with Good Morning America, Harry revealed that he found out about the cancer diagnosis when his father spoke to him.

He noted that he left California right after hearing the news, explaining: “I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could.”

Harry continued to express his love for his family, adding: “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see [my father] and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for this.”

Harry says that father’s health could “reunify” royal family

Harry, who published his bombshell book about the royal family, Spare, in January 2023, briefly addressed what could be next for him and his father. More specifically, Reeve asked if Charles’ illness could have a “reunifying” affect on the royal family.

In response, Harry said: “Yeah, I’m sure. Throughout all these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis, the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together.”

Although Harry was recently in London to see his father, it’s unclear if he saw other members of the royal family. However, it has been reported that he did not see his older, estranged brother, Prince William.

Harry’s sweet update about Archie and Lilibet

During his appearance on Good Morning America, Harry also shared his candid thoughts about being a parent. When Reeve asked how “Harry the dad” is doing, the duke jokingly responded: “I can’t tell you that, it’s classified…Top secret.”

He then clarified that his children are “doing great,” before sharing some of the things that he and Meghan love most about being parents.

“The kids are growing up like all kids do, very, very fast,” he said. “They’ve both got an incredible sense of humour and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do. So, I’m just very grateful to be a dad.”

What Harry said about the Invictus Games

Harry first founded the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded and injured veterans, in 2014. During his appearance on Good Morning America, the duke, who served 10 years in the military, expressed why he enjoys helping people, noting that he’s “always had a life of service”.

“I get my fix being part of this, with these guys,” he said, while visiting the athletes who will be in the 2025 Invictus Games. “There’s no version of me coming here, watching them, and not getting involved myself.”

Speaking to Good Morning America, he also expresed how making those connections with participants of the winter games was affecting him.

“Once you leave the military from a uniform standpoint, you never leave the community,” he said. “And to have the games every other year, but then also be able to do a one-year to go event as well, is literally my annual fix to be amongst this community and have a laugh, have fun. No matter which nation they’re from the banter is the same. I get a little bit of energy being around these guys.”