Drivers could be fined £80 for common de-icing trick for windscreens

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rushing out for work or the school run in the freezing weather can be a pain. It’s tempting to cut corners and speed up the process any way you can - especially when it comes to de-icing your car.

However, one commonly used method could see drivers fined up to £80 according to driving regulations.

When faced with frosty, frozen-over windshields - you could be tempted to keep your engine running to warm up the vehicle while you work away at the screen. But this could be considered an offence, punishable by a fine.

That’s because keeping your engine running while its stationary is known as ‘idling’ and goes against rules laid out in the Highway Code. According to Highway Code rule 123:

“You must not leave a parked vehicle unattended with the engine running or leave a vehicle engine running unnecessarily while that vehicle is stationary on a public road.

“Generally, if the vehicle is stationary and is likely to remain so for more than a couple of minutes, you should apply the parking brake and switch off the engine to reduce emissions and noise pollution.

“However, it is permissible to leave the engine running if the vehicle is stationary in traffic or for diagnosing faults.”

And under Section 42 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, engine idling is an offence that could lead to drivers facing a fixed penalty notice if they refuse to switch their engines off by authorised personnel.

It can be tempting to speed up the de-icing process during freezing weather (PA)

The £20 fine could rise to £40 if not paid within 28 days which could double to £80 if not paid in 14 days. This could rise to £1000 if you are repeatedly caught doing it, according to the RAC in 2022.

Fines aside, they also say leaving your car running could also leave you at risk of car theft.

The RAC recommends leaving “plenty of time” when keeping your windscreen clear in winter. They recommend allowing ten minutes to use a scraper and de-icer if neccessary.

Other tips include keeping a bottle of de-icer ready in your car and not using the kettle - however tempting it may be - as it can crack your windows, leaving you with a hefty bill if your screen experiences thermal shock.

Failing to de-ice your car properly could lead to a £60 fine and three points on your license, according to the insurance company.