Piers Morgan identifies alleged royal racists named in Omid Scobie’s book Endgame

Piers Morgan has identified two senior members of the royal family who are alleged to have raised questions about the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son before he was born.

Omid Scobie’s book Endgame was released this week and contained claims that two royals made derogatory comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie.

In the UK and US versions, the identities of the two accused were not given, but a version of the book on sale in the Netherlands included an extra paragraph that identified them, and thousands of copies of the book are expected to be pulped there as a result.

Now, in an eight-and-a-half-minute rant on his TV show, Morgan said: “If Dutch people wandering into a bookshop can see these names, then you, the British people who actually pay for the royal family are entitled to know, too.”

Piers Morgan delivers his tirade (TalkTV)

The “spiteful” book by Scobie, who is believed to be close to Harry and Meghan, had poured fuel on flames, Morgan claimed.

The Independent has chosen not to identify the two royals at the centre of the claims.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first claimed when they were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that a family member had asked about their son’s skin colour.

Ms Markle said: “In those months when I was pregnant... we have in tandem the conversation of ‘He won’t be given security. He’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

The couple refused to identify the royal involved – at that stage only one person - but said it was not the late Queen or her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Morgan said he would not believe the claims without evidence.

More follows...