Energy crisis - live: Even middle earners will ‘feel pinch’, Sunak warns as bills to rise by nearly £700
Price cap to rise to £1,971 from April
Workers on average salaries will “feel the pinch” when the energy price cap soars by nearly £700 from April, the chancellor has said.
Rishi Sunak’s warning comes after the regulator Ofgem revealed that households will have to pay up to £1,971 a year for their annual energy supply, due to a jump in global gas prices.
“The price rise is so significant that it’s not just those families who are on benefits that are going to feel the pinch, it’s actually middle income families as well,” he said.
The government has sought to ease the cost-of-living crisis by offering most households £350 in support. However, critics have claimed this will do little to help those most affected.
The Resolution Foundation think tank has predicted that 5 million households will be under “fuel stress”, twice the current number.
“For [the] poorest, it would have been better just to raise benefits in line with inflation,” said Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS). The organisation has said that an adult on £30,000 a year will be £400 poorer over the next financial year.
Government must do more to help poorer families, says National Energy Action boss
The government must do more to help poorer households amid the cost-of-living crisis, the head of National Energy Action has said.
Adam Scorer told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that £350 in support was welcome but “wholly inadequate”.
“It (the Government) has to go deep and it has to understand that this is a crisis that will last for some years. It loves its one-off contributions, its ad hoc arrangements, but that’s just not fit for purpose,” he added.
Households face worst ever squeeze
British households have been hit by a record rise in energy prices.
Millions more people are likely to be plunged into fuel poverty when the new costs take effect from April.
Our economics editor Anna Isaac has more details here:
Households face worst squeeze ever as Sunak admits income ‘pinch’
Millions worse off as energy price hikes and inflation trigger ‘Black Thursday’ for living costs
Welcome
Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s live blog on the energy crisis that is gripping the UK.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies