Food shortages – latest: Aldi joins Asda and Morrisons in UK supermarket rationing
The supermarket chain is limiting purchases of peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes to three units per person
Aldi has joined Asda and Morrisons in rationing fresh produce, it confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.
“We are limiting purchases of peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes to three units per person to ensure that as many customers as possible can buy what they need”, an Aldi spokesperson said.
It comes as supply issues leave shelves empty across the country.
A combination of bad weather and transport problems in Africa and Europe has seen UK supermarket shelves left bare of tomatoes, as well as dwindling stocks of some other fresh produce.
Meanwhile, the “disastrous” Conservative government and Brexit have worsened Britain’s food shortages, a farming group has said.
In a video shared this morning, Save British Farming chair Liz Webster said: “The reason that we have food shortages in Britain, and that we don’t have food shortages in Spain – or anywhere else in the European Union – is because of Brexit, and also because of this disastrous Conservative government that has no interest in food production, farming or even food supply.”
Shortage of tomatoes widening to more products and likely to last ‘weeks’
A shortage of tomatoes affecting UK supermarkets is widening to other fruit and vegetables and is likely to last weeks, retailers have warned.
A combination of bad weather and transport problems in Africa and Europe has seen UK supermarket shelves left bare of tomatoes, as well as dwindling stocks of some other fresh produce.
Asda has introduced a customer limit of three on tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries, and Morrisons said it would be introducing limits of two items per customer across tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, peppers from Wednesday.
‘Disastrous’ Tories and Brexit ‘to blame for food shortages’
The “disastrous” Tory government and Brexit are to blame for Britain’s food shortages, activists say.
It comes as UK supermarkets have started rationing selected fruit and vegetables as supply issues leave shelves empty across the country.
In a social media video shared this morning, Save British Farming chair Liz Webster said: “I keep hearing that Spain is being blamed for the food shortages in Britain, and this is just absolute nonsense.
“The reason that we have food shortages in Britain and that we don’t have food shortages in Spain – or anywhere else in the European Union – is because of Brexit, and also because of this disastrous Conservative government that has no interest in food production, farming or even food supply
“That’s why we are in this mess.
“The Conservatives with their Brexit messed up our trade. This also impacted our labour supply because it ended freedom of movement. It also removed the cap and food subsidies.
“Then add on top of that the Ukraine war, Covid and inflation. All of this predicted and predictable. We have been telling them they need to act on it.
“But they didn’t do that and now it’s too late to do anything .”
She went on: “The only option now to cure the food shortage problem now is to make sure we get back in the single market and customs union as quickly as possible.
“That is the only quick fix open now.”
Supply ‘hurt horribly by Brexit,’ says former Sainsbury’s CEO
Former Sainsbury’s CEO Justin King acknowledged supply has been affected by poor weather abroad, but has also been “hurt horribly by Brexit”.
Mr King told LBC that UK greenhouses, previously known to grow tomatoes, have suffered in recent years.
“These are products that we do produce, or in the past have produced year round in the UK,” Mr King said.
He continued: “North Kent, in Thanet, [had] the largest greenhouses in Europe, which used to be full of peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes.
“But those greenhouses have suffered, really, from two big things. I hate to say it, but it’s a sector that’s been hurt horribly by Brexit.”
Mr King also asserted that the supermarket industry had suffered from the government’s decision to exclude it from its energy support scheme.
