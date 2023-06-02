Man and woman found dead inside gated home in Essex

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man and woman have been found dead inside a gated home in Essex.

Kelly Greer, 41, and 34-year-old Jonathan Parsons, both from Colchester, were found dead at the address on Mersea Road shortly after 9.30am on Tuesday.

Police found a woman with injuries and the body of a man, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Specialist detectives are investigating and their enquiries are ongoing, Essex Police said.

But the force confirmed it is “not looking for anyone else” in connection with the case.

Detective inspector James Holmes, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts, and those of my team, are with the families and we are working hard to provide them with answers.

“We are making good progress with our investigation and are building a picture of the circumstances which led up to Kelly and Jonathan’s deaths.

“At this stage we do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“However, we do still need the help of the public and I would urge anyone who has any information about the movements of Kelly and Jonathan, or if they saw or heard anything suspicious, in the days leading up to Tuesday to contact us.”