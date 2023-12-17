Gaynor Lord – latest: Husband ‘totally lost’ as results of post-mortem released
Police said they are ‘confident’ with the evidence they have at this stage that no third party was involved
The heartbroken family have told friends of their pain as specialist divers found a body in the hunt for missing Norwich mother Gaynor Lord.
After a week of searching, Norfolk Police confirmed that the as-yet unidentified body was pulled from the River Wensum by underwater search teams on Friday morning. Police have said there is no evidence of third party involvement.
A post-mortem examination of a body found in the search for missing woman Gaynor Lord has found “no indications of any third-party involvement”, Norfolk Police said.
A family friend told The Times: “Gaynor’s husband Clive is totally lost.
“He doesn’t understand at all what’s happened.”
Gaynor’s daughter Charlotte, 24, also shared police appeals several times on social media. Her latest tragic update is confirming a body was found.
Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley, Norfolk’s county policing commander, said: “The post-mortem examination has found no signs that any other parties were involved.
“Although our searches have concluded, officers are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances surrounding Gaynor’s disappearance.
“We will pursue all lines of inquiry to understand why she went missing.”
Was Ms Lord behaving out of character?
Leaving work was early was unusual for Ms Lord, friends and family have told the police. The force added they “can’t explain” some of the missing woman’s behaviour in the CCTV footage.
One witness saw the 55-year-old ‘practicing yoga’ in the park around the time she went missing.
Rosie Richards said she saw a woman fitting the Ms Lord’s description in the park last Friday.
“She was sort of putting her coat down on the floor and sort of performing a yoga pose. It just seemed a bit off at this time because obviously it was starting to get dark,” Ms Richards added.
Detectives searching for Ms Lord say they have not been able to establish Ms Lord’s state of mind when she went missing with “any degree of confidence”.
Her friend Julie Butcher said she seemed “fine” when they last met on Tuesday last week.
“We were talking. She was a bit busy but we were talking about Christmas and she seemed fine, no different to the usual Gaynor. She was quite upbeat and happy,” Ms Butcher told the BBC.
Norfolk Police have confirmed the timeline of Gaynor’s movements in the city centre:
2.44pm – Gaynor is working at the Bullards Gin counter in the basement at Jarrold department store – her clothing is clearly visible
2.45-2.46pm – She leaves the store via the loading bay on Bedford Street
2.47pm – Walks onto London Street past the Cosy Club
2.48pm – Gaynor makes her way onto Queens Street and walks toward the Cathedral
2.50pm – Gaynor walks into the cathedral grounds
2.57pm – Gaynor walks along Riverside Walk
3.12pm – Gaynor is seen walking back on Riverside Walk, on to Cotman Fields and crosses Bishopgate
3.13pm – Gaynor continues to talk on Riverside Road towards the cathedral
3.22pm – Gaynor is seen on The Close at the cathedral entrance – shortly before exiting through the archway she puts her coat on
3.23pm – She is seen to walk away from the cathedral on Queens Street – here you can see a clear image of the coat she was wearing
3.49pm – This is the last sighting of Gaynor on CCTV near the Playhouse on St George’s Street
3.53pm – Walks along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street
4.01pm – Gaynor walks up St Augustines Street
4.03pm – Walks on to Baker Street
4.07pm – The final sighting of Gaynor is on Green Hills Road/St Martins Road junction
Divers searched Norwich river in hunt for missing mother
Specialist divers scoured the River Wensum on Thursday, 14 December, as the search for Gaynor Lord entered its sixth day.
A white tent was pitched by the water where the 55-year-old’s coat was found by a member of the public on Friday evening (8 December).
The mother-of-three’s belongings, including clothing, two rings, a mobile phone and glasses, were found scattered in the park.
CCTV of Ms Lord’s last-known movements before she went missing in Norwich showed the 55-year-old walking on St Augustines Street at 4.01pm, which was the most recent sighting of her.
Gaynor Lord: Divers search Norwich river in hunt for missing mother
Norfolk reached out to Nicola Bulley police for advice
The police who searched for Gaynor Lord reached out to the force involved in the hunt for Nicola Bulley for
Lancashire Police confirmed colleagues in Norfolk had been in contact as they tried to find Gaynor Lord, who vanished in similar circumstances.
Where was Lord last seen? CCTV shows missing mother’s last known moments
Footage shows Gaynor Lord’s last-known movements before she went missing in Norwich on Friday, 8 December.
Police have released CCTV showing the 55-year-old walking to and from the cathedral on Queens Street before continuing to walk along St George’s Street at 3.49pm.
She then walks along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street and up St Augustines Street at 4.01pm, which was the last sighting of her on CCTV.
“We are particularly keen on hearing from anyone who may have seen Gaynor in the cathedral grounds,” Norwich policing commander Superintendent Wes Hornigold said.
Gaynor Lord: CCTV shows missing mother’s last known moments
‘I said could I call her back and she said “yes”'
A friend of missing Norwich woman Gaynor Lord has detailed the last phone call she received from her on the day she was last seen, Lucy Neeson reports.
Ms Lord, a mother of three, was reported missing in Norwich last Friday (8 December) after failing to return home from work.
Julie Butcher received a call from Ms Lord at 2.15pm that day but had to cut it short to speak to a client.
Speaking to Sky News on Thursday (14 December), Ms Butcher said: “I said could I call her back and she said ‘yes’.”
She later called Ms Lord but could not get through to her.
Ms Butcher said: “I wish I had never answered that call.”
Gaynor Lord: Friend of missing mother details last call
