The heartbroken family have told friends of their pain as specialist divers found a body in the hunt for missing Norwich mother Gaynor Lord.

After a week of searching, Norfolk Police confirmed that the as-yet unidentified body was pulled from the River Wensum by underwater search teams on Friday morning. Police have said there is no evidence of third party involvement.

A post-mortem examination of a body found in the search for missing woman Gaynor Lord has found “no indications of any third-party involvement”, Norfolk Police said.

A family friend told The Times: “Gaynor’s husband Clive is totally lost.

“He doesn’t understand at all what’s happened.”

Gaynor’s daughter Charlotte, 24, also shared police appeals several times on social media. Her latest tragic update is confirming a body was found.

Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley, Norfolk’s county policing commander, said: “The post-mortem examination has found no signs that any other parties were involved.

“Although our searches have concluded, officers are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances surrounding Gaynor’s disappearance.

“We will pursue all lines of inquiry to understand why she went missing.”