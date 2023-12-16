✕ Close Gaynor Lord search: Police say 30 people have come forward with information

Specialist divers have found a body in the hunt for missing Norwich mother Gaynor Lord.

After a week of searching, Norfolk Police confirmed that the as-yet unidentified body was pulled from the River Wensum by underwater search teams on Friday morning. Police have said there is no evidence of third party involvement.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “While the body hasn’t formally been identified, Gaynor’s family have been informed. They continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”

Police were seen marking out a specific part of the water earlier with an orange buoy earlier in the morning, around 100 metres down stream from where the focus of Thursday’s search took place.

In a statement to reporters after the discovery, Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley said: “We remain open-minded to the circumstances of Gaynor’s disappearance and we’ll continue to pursue all lines of inquiry to ascertain why she went missing. I’m keen to say this remains a missing person inquiry at this stage.

Ms Gaynor was reported missing after she failed to return home from work in Norwich city centre last Friday.