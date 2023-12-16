Gaynor Lord – latest: Body found in river in search for missing Norwich mother
Police said they are ‘confident’ with the evidence they have at this stage that no third party was involved
Specialist divers have found a body in the hunt for missing Norwich mother Gaynor Lord.
After a week of searching, Norfolk Police confirmed that the as-yet unidentified body was pulled from the River Wensum by underwater search teams on Friday morning. Police have said there is no evidence of third party involvement.
A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “While the body hasn’t formally been identified, Gaynor’s family have been informed. They continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”
Police were seen marking out a specific part of the water earlier with an orange buoy earlier in the morning, around 100 metres down stream from where the focus of Thursday’s search took place.
In a statement to reporters after the discovery, Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley said: “We remain open-minded to the circumstances of Gaynor’s disappearance and we’ll continue to pursue all lines of inquiry to ascertain why she went missing. I’m keen to say this remains a missing person inquiry at this stage.
Ms Gaynor was reported missing after she failed to return home from work in Norwich city centre last Friday.
Gaynor’s husband ‘totally lost' after discovery of body
The body found in the Wensum River has not been formally identified with police treating the death as a missing-person enquiry.
Gaynor’s family are being supported by specialist officers.
A family friend told The Times: “Gaynor’s husband Clive is totally lost.
“He doesn’t understand at all what’s happened.”
Her daughter Alexandra, 22, had been desperately appealing on Facebook for help finding her mum.
She said earlier in the week: “If anyone knows anything, please do contact the police.
“We want her home.”
Gaynor’s other daughter Charlotte, 24, also shared police appeals several times on social media. Her latest tragic update is confirming a body was found.
Police ‘satisfied' Gaynor didn’t meet anyone before vanishing
Police had been desperately searching for Gaynor Lord since last Friday after she failed to return home from work in Norwich city centre.
Her belongings, including a white shirt, two rings, mobile phone and glasses, were discovered in Wensum Park by a member of the public later that evening.
Chief Superintendent Dave Buckley, Norfolk’s County Policing Commander, said: “We’ve been able to trace Gaynor’s movements through CCTV in the city and at this stage, we’re satisfied there is no evidence that Gaynor met anybody on the way to the park.
“While this is not the outcome we wished for, our search has always predominantly focused on the river and the park.
“A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death, however I would reiterate that at this stage there is no evidence of third-party involvement. Nothing in our enquiries so far has changed this position.”
Timeline of Gaynor’s movements before going missing on Friday 8 December 2023
2.44pm – Gaynor is working at the Bullards Gin counter in the basement at Jarrold department store – her clothing is clearly visible
2.45-2.46pm – She leaves the store via the loading bay on Bedford Street
2.47pm – Walks onto London Street past the Cosy Club
2.48pm – Gaynor makes her way onto Queens Street and walks toward the Cathedral
3.22pm – Gaynor is seen on The Close at the cathedral entrance – shortly before exiting through the archway she puts her coat on
3.23pm – She is seen to walk away from the cathedral on Queens Street – here you can see a clear image of the coat she was wearing
3.49pm – This is the last sighting of Gaynor on CCTV near the Playhouse on St George’s Street
3.53pm – Walks along St Crispins Road towards Pitt Street
4.01pm – Gaynor walks up St Augustines Street – her final movements captured in CCTV before going missing
Floral tributes laid for missing mother-of-three
Floral tributes to Gaynor Lord have started to be laid near the gates of Wensum Park in Norwich, with three bunches left by 3pm on Friday.
One of them said: “Gaynor may you be at peace. God bless your family.”
Norfolk Police say they are remaining open minded as they continue their missing person investigation to ascertain why Gaynor Lord went missing
Watch - CCTV shows missing mother’s last known moments
Why did she leave work early?
Ms Lord was at work in Jarrolds department store in Bedford Street, Norwich.
Her shift on Friday was due to end at 4pm but instead she left more than an hour early at 2.45pm. So far, Police have been unable to explain why, and have been informed by friends and family her behaviour was out of character.
Chief Superintendant Dave Buckley gave a media briefing yesterday, he said: “We can’t explain some of her behaviour that day. We’re working really closely with family, with friends, with anybody else who might have had contact with her in the recent days or weeks to try and understand why this might have happened.
“People are very shocked by what’s happened. Nobody knows why she’s done what she’s done.”
Watch - Friend of Gaynor Lord details last call from missing mother
Was she behaving out of character?
Leaving work was early was unusual for Ms Lord, friends and family have told the police. The force added they “can’t explain” some of the missing woman’s behaviour in the CCTV footage.
One witness saw the 55-year-old ‘practicing yoga’ in the park around the time she went missing.
Rosie Richards said she saw a woman fitting the Ms Lord’s description in the park last Friday.
“She was sort of putting her coat down on the floor and sort of performing a yoga pose. It just seemed a bit off at this time because obviously it was starting to get dark,” Ms Richards added.
Detectives searching for Ms Lord say they have not been able to establish Ms Lord’s state of mind when she went missing with “any degree of confidence”.
Her friend Julie Butcher said she seemed “fine” when they last met on Tuesday last week.
“We were talking. She was a bit busy but we were talking about Christmas and she seemed fine, no different to the usual Gaynor. She was quite upbeat and happy,” Ms Butcher told the BBC.
The latest police update as officers confirmed they found a body
Gaynor Lord police give update after body found in search for missing mother
