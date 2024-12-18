Geri Horner supports husband Christian as F1 team boss is honoured by King Charles

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Geri Halliwell-Horner stood by her husband Christian Horner as the F1 boss received an honour from King Charles - months after he was cleared of inappropriate behaviour allegations by a female colleague.

The Spice Girl looked on the Red Bull team principal, 51, was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2024 New Year Honours list for his services to motorsport.

Her appearance comes days after she declared she “belongs to no man”, amid concerns raised in recent months about the couple’s future.

The racing giant was accused earlier this year of “inappropriate and coercive behaviour” involving a female employee, as hundreds of WhatsApp messages allegedly between Christian Horner and the female colleague were leaked to the press.

Following an investigation, he was cleared of all wrongdoing.

The couple put on a united front during the initial media storm, with Geri said to be “mortified and angry” as she continued to appear at F1 events hand-in-hand with her husband.

open image in gallery The Spice Girl looked on the Red Bull team principal, 51, was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

Her steadfast support continued on Wednesday as Mr Horner was made a CBE. He described the honour as “humbling”, adding: “It’s a huge privilege to receive an honour like this.”

Asked about his conversation with Charles, he told the PA news agency: “He was charming. We exchanged pleasantries and he inquired how the season had gone.”

The couple’s relationship has continued to come under scrutiny in the months since, with the popstar causing another stir last week as she took to the stage at the Royal Albery Hall to read a poem declaring she “belonged to no man”.

open image in gallery Through the initial media storm the couple put on a united front ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

She introduced the 19th-century poem, “All My Life I’ve Belonged to No Man,” by describing Flora Tristan as an “inspiration”.

Later, she once again appeared united with Mr Horner as the pair attended the FIA Awards in Rwanda last Friday.

On Wednesday, she once again showed her support for her husband at Buckingham Palace as he received his honour.

open image in gallery Mr Horner described the honour as “humbling”, ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

Horner has led Red Bull’s F1 team since 2005, winning six constructors’ championships between 2010 and 2023.

His career began as a racing driver, becoming a race winner in the 1992 British Formula Renault Championship before switching to team management after retiring from competitive driving at the age of 25.

Other notable names who received honours at the palace on Wednesday included filmmaker Christopher Nolan and his wife, film producer Emma Thomas.

open image in gallery Other notable names who received honours at the palace on Wednesday included filmmaker Christopher Nolan and his wife, film producer Emma Thomas. ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

The Inception director formally received a knighthood on Wednesday and his wife, who has produced all his films, received a damehood.

Their partnership has led to major blockbusters including The Dark Knight trilogy and their most recent venture, the epic biopic Oppenheimer, which swept the 2024 award ceremonies.

Nolan said it was “really wonderful” to meet the King, adding that to receive the honours together was “very special”.