A ten-year-old girl from Edinburgh took matters into her own hands when she couldn’t find her favourite crisps – and now the company’s given her a taxi full of the snack and also brought them back.

Grace was unhappy when she couldn’t find her favourite haggis crisps in the shops and decided she would write a letter to the managing director of Taylor’s snacks, James Taylor, to ask the company to bring back the popular snack.

Having recently transitioned from Mackie’s Crisps, the company had planned to make the haggis and black pepper flavour available only during winter months.

The letter worked, with Perthshire-based Taylors pledging to have the crisps, based on the Scottish national dish, on sale all year round.

Grace was rewarded with a taxi full of haggis and black pepper crisps, and a ticket for a tour around the Taylors factory.

Haggis is a Scottish pudding that contains sheep’s heart, liver and lungs which is then minced with onion, oatmeal, suet, spices and salt and traditionally encased in the animal’s stomach and simmered for three hours.

Mr Taylor said: “When Grace’s letter landed on my desk I was blown away by her enthusiasm and initiative.

“The Taylors team put our heads together to see how we could celebrate our biggest haggis and black pepper crisp fan and can’t wait to show her and her family around our factory here in Errol.

“It was not just Grace who got in touch, however. Our customers let us know in droves that they were missing their favourite haggis and black pepper snacks.

“We loved that people took the time to tell us how passionately they felt about the flavour. From letters to emails and calls, lots of people got in touch to talk about their love of haggis crisps, and to ask for them to return.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to ensure our customers don’t miss out and are delighted to announce that the haggis crisps are back on the shelves.”

Grace’s mother Becky, whose surname was not given, said: “It’s fantastic that the team at Taylors took the time and effort to respond and it really made all of our days.

“It also helps Grace see the power of communicating with creativity and care.

“Grace was the one who had the idea to write to James and to get such a wonderful response really validates and empowers her.

“These small things really can make a huge impact on a young child’s life.

“We look forward to visiting the factory soon and learning how our favourite snacks are made.”