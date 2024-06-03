Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the



A British man is among four more hostages abducted by Hamas who have died while held captive in Gaza, Israel’s military has announced.

Hamas claimed in May that 51-year-old Nadav Popplewell had died after being wounded in an Israeli airstrike a month previously – prompting the UK Foreign Office to say it was urgently seeking more information.

The British-Israeli national has now been confirmed by the Israeli military to be among four men to have recently died while being held captive by Hamas, after being abducted during the Palestinian militants’ cross-border attack on 7 October, in which Mr Popplewell’s brother Roi was killed.

Nadav’s brother Roi Popplewell was buried at kibbutz Yagur near Haifa, on 27 October ( AP Photo/Ariel Schalit )

The others were named as Haim Perry, Yoram Metzger and Amiram Cooper, each of whom were previously filmed alive in hostage videos posted by Hamas.

Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Monday that new intelligence had led to confirmation of the four men’s deaths, which they said took place in the southern city of Khan Younis. The Independent has approached the Foreign Office for comment.

“We estimate the four of them were killed together in the area of Khan Younis a number of months ago while being held by Hamas terrorists, at the time IDF forces were operating in Khan Younis,” Hagari said in remarks that were broadcast.

“We are thoroughly examining the circumstances of their deaths and checking all possibilities. We will present soon the findings, first to their families, and then to the public,” he said. “We will present them with transparency, as we have done until now.”

And with Benjamin Netanyahu’s government facing pressure to accept a new truce and hostages deal outlined by US president Joe Biden, Mr Hagari insisted on Monday that his country’s forces would be able to ensure Israel’s security in any Gaza deal ultimately decided on.

Yorkshire-born Mr Popplewell was captured with his 79-year-old mother, Channah Peri, from her home in Kibbutz Nirim on 7 October, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. She was released during a temporary ceasefire in November.

On 11 May, Hamas published undated footage of Mr Popplewell with a black eye, confirming his name to the camera. But the militant group released a second video hours later in which they said he died of wounds sustained in a missile strike.

Israel has previously denied accusations by Hamas that hostages were killed by Israeli fire.

More follows...