The author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biography Finding Freedom has had his first fictional TV adaptation commissioned – and it has a striking royal connection.

Omid Scobie’s fiction novel Royal Spin is now set to returned into a TV show and it has strong echoes of the strict protocol and problems with the press that Harry and Meghan cited as their reasons for stepping down as working royals back in 2020.

Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, acquired the rights to the show after an intense bidding war, PEOPLE reports.

Scobie, 43, who co-authored Royal Spin with novelist Robin Benway, will be involved in the creation of the new show with Emily Fox, a showrunner known for her work including The Watchful Eye.

“We’re so excited to be partnering with Universal Television on the adaptation of Royal Spin.

“With the British monarchy reeling from a wave of scandals, young American politico Lauren O’Connell is plucked from the White House to breathe new life into the Buckingham Palace communications team and help end the royal family’s streak of bad press.

“But in an institution steeped in tradition and strict protocol, change isn’t easy – or welcome. It turns out the Royal Household can be just as messy and confusing as Capitol Hill,” a logline reads.

“Faced with never-ending culture clashes, displeased royal aides with intimidating titles, and risky new love interests, this fish out of water is determined to prove she’s got what it takes – and might even find herself in the process.”

‘Finding Freedom’ was released in 2020 following Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family. ( Meghan Markle/Instagram )

Scobie, Benway and Fox said in a statement: “No show or book has ever gone inside the frenzied world of the Buckingham Palace press office, and we can’t wait to throw Lauren – our young American protagonist fresh from the White House communications team – into the deep end of it.”

Universal Television’s Executive Vice President of Drama Development Vivian Canon added: “Offering a fresh take that beautifully blends wit and romance, Royal Spin is a deeply entertaining exploration of the world’s enduring fascination with the royal family. We’re delighted to have landed the rights to this fascinating story and thrilled to be collaborating with Emily, Omid and Robin to bring it to life for TV audiences.”

News of the show comes amid a particularly tumultuous time for the Sussexes, who have recently been subject to a barrage of negative publicity following Prince Harry’s decision to accept the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games.

Tens of thousands of people signed a petition urging American sporting network ESPN to “rethink” its decision to give the Duke of Sussex, 39, the award.

The critics also included the late Mr Tillman’s mother, Mary, who said she could not understand the decision to give the award to such a “controversial and divisive” individual.

Prince Harry speaks after receiving the Pat Tillman Award For Service at the ESPY Awards last week. ( AP )

The former head of the Royal Navy, Admiral Lord Alan West, urged the duke to decline the award, claiming it would lead to “rather bad publicity”.

“I really think Harry should be well advised to sit back and not accept awards like this,” he told the Daily Mail.

“It doesn’t travel well with people in the military. And when the mother of the man who died doesn’t want him to get this award, he should think about that.”

The award is named after the late Pat Tillman, a former American professional footballer who gave up his career to serve in the wake of 9/11. He was killed in Afghanistan in 2004.

The honour is for veterans who have similarly made an impact through sport.