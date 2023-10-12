Prince Harry and Meghan condemn ‘all terror and brutality’ in Israel-Hamas war

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have condemned "all acts of terrorism and brutality" during the escalating Israel-Hamas war that has already claimed at least 2,400 lives.

Prince Harry and Meghan stopped short of singling out sides as they vowed to support efforts to send urgent aid to the region in a statement on the Archewell Foundation website.

It comes a day after King Charles condemned Hamas attacks as “barbaric acts of terrorism”, as he held telephone calls with President Isaac Herzog of Israel.

Under the title “With Heavy Hearts”, the Sussexes wrote in a statement on Thursday: “At The Archewell Foundation, with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, we stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality.

“We are supporting our partners and organizations on the frontlines in Israel to provide the urgent aid needed, and to help all innocent victims of this unconscionable level of human suffering.”

Prince Harry and Meghan have promised to provide urgent aid to those affected in Israel (Reuters)

The war was ignited by a bloody and wide-ranging Hamas attack on Israel at the weekend, with the IDF launching retaliatory strikes on Gaza. At least 2,400 have died in the conflict so far and thousands more injured.

On Wednesday, a palace spokesman said the monarch’s prayers were with all of those suffering, especially those who had lost loved ones. Charles, as the Prince of Wales, carried out his first official tour of Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories in 2020.

Buckingham Palace said: “This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about and he has asked to be kept actively updated. His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak.

“His Majesty is appalled by and condemns the barbaric acts of terrorism in Israel.”

A man reacts outside a burning collapsed building following Israeli bombardment in Gaza City (AFP via Getty Images)

It comes after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation on an unprecedented scale as air strikes demolished neighbourhoods and halted the entry of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory. Israel has said it will not restore supplies until all hostages are released.

The UN has called for a ceasefire, while its general secretary Antonio Guterres warned that Gaza’s pre-existing humanitarian crisis as a result of a 16-year Israeli blockade will “deteriorate exponentially”.

Smoke plumes billow during Israeli air strikes in Gaza City (AFP via Getty Images)

While the King and William, the Prince of Wales, have travelled to Israel on official visits in the past, Prince Harry, who previously served in Afghanistan, hasn’t yet. Last year he donated to HIAS, the largest Jewish non-profit for refugee assistance in the world.

Kensington Palace shared William and Kate’s reaction to the attacks on Wednesday, saying: “The Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days.”