Huw Edwards named by wife as BBC star at centre of sex scandal

The wife of news reader Huw Edwards has named him as the BBC presenter facing allegations of payments made to a teenager for sexually explicit images in a statement issued on his behalf.

Vicky Flind said her 61-year-old husband was “suffering from serious mental health issues” and is now “receiving in-patient hospital care where he will stay for the foreseeable future” as she asked for privacy for her family.

The shock statement, ending days of intense speculation over his identity, comes as the Metropolitan Police announced that no criminal offence has been committed after it examed claims of payments for sexually explicit images.

The BBC responded by saying it would now resume its own “fact finding” investigation into claims made in The Sun last week that Mr Edwards paid a young person around £35,000 over three years, from the age of 17, for photos.

It is understood that Mr Edwards is not resigning from the BBC, and his wife said he would address the claims when he is “well enough to do so” following several days of intense speculation about the star’s identity.

Ms Flind said her husband had been treated for severe depression in recent years. “The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.”

“Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published. To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday,” said Ms Flind.

She added: “In the circumstances and given Huw’s condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected.

“I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end.”

Huw Edwards will address claims when ‘well enough’, says his wife (PA)

Mr Edwards is one of the most recognisable faces on British television, anchoring coverage of major national events – including the late Queen’s funeral in 2022 – and presenting the BBC’s News At Ten.

The married father-of-five has fronted the flagship nightly news programme for the last 20 years, earning a reputation as a respected veteran broadcaster.

Earlier on Wednesday BBC radio star Jeremy Vine said the presenter at the heart of the furore “needs to come forward” adding that “the longer he leaves it the worse it will be for him”.

Mr Vine told his own Channel 5 show that he knew the individual. “I am very worried about his state of mind and what this is doing to him. I haven’t spoken to him but I gather from somebody who has that he is described as angry and keen to play it long … the longer he leaves it the worse it will be for him.”

BBC Broadcasting House, as Huw Edwards revealed as presenter at centre of storm (PA)

The Metropolitan Police announced on Wednesday that there was no evidence of a criminal offence having spoken to “the alleged complainant and the alleged complainant’s family” fromThe Sun’s initial story.

The police said it was aware of further allegations against the presenter, but said “no specific details” had been given to them. “Should evidence of criminality or safeguarding issues be identified at any point we would expect matters to be referred to the relevant police force.”

South Wales Police also said there was no evidence of any criminal offences after officers were in contact with the Metropolitan Police, the BBC and “a number of parties”.

The Sun reported on Wednesday that a 23-year-old person has claimed the BBC presenter broke lockdown rules to meet them during the pandemic in February 2021.

The paper also reported an additional claim from another person saying the presenter “started a chat with a teen follower from his Instagram account – using love hearts and kisses in his messages”. According to The Sun, the individual was 17 when the presenter contacted them “out of the blue”.

Separately, BBC News reported on Tuesday that a person in their early 20s has alleged that they were sent threatening messages by the unnamed man. BBC News said it had contacted the presenter via his lawyer, but had received no response to the allegations.

Jeremy Vine speaks to media as he called on presenter to ‘come forward’ (PA)

A BBC spokesperson said it was grateful to Scotland Yard for completing its scoping work “at speed”, and said it own inquiries, paused since Monday, would now restart.

They added: “The police had previously asked us to pause our fact finding investigations and we will now move forward with that work, ensuring due process and a thorough assessment of the facts, whilst continuing to be mindful of our duty of care to all involved.”

The BBC suspended Mr Edwards following the first allegation printed in The Sun. But the young person at the centre of the controversy later said via lawyers that nothing inappropriate or unlawful had happened – describing the claims as “rubbish”.

But in apparent family rift, their mother told The Sun that she stands by the claims, and a spokesperson for the newspaper said it is “now for the BBC to properly investigate”.

BBC presenter Richard Bacon lashed out at his colleague Mr Vine for demanding the presenter come forward. He tweeted that Mr Vine should “stop it” and that he was “more emotionally intelligent than this”, adding: “We don’t know the complexities of what his family are going through.”

Jon Sopel, an ex-BBC journalist tweeted: “This is an awful and shocking episode, where there was no criminality, but perhaps a complicated private life. That doesn’t feel very private now. I hope that will give some cause to reflect. They really need to. I wish Huw Edwards well.”

Rishi Sunak did not answer directly when asked at the Nato conference if the presenter should resign. “I personally was concerned by the allegations – they are serious and it is right they are investigated swiftly and rigorously,” he said before the police announcement. “I’m glad that that’s happening and we should let that continue.”