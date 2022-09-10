Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A video shared online appears to show the funny moment Ian Blackford steps on Angela Rayner’s foot at the Royal proclamation today.

King Charles III has been formally proclaimed monarch at the Accession Council ceremony on Saturday (10 September).

It saw members of the Privy Council, includings prime ministers of the past, watched on as the King made his proclamation as the nation’s new monarch.

And a video has now been posted on Twitter showing the unfortunate moment Ian Blackford MP, leader of the Scottish National Party, appears to step on Angela Rayner’s foot.

The footage seems to show Mr Blackford has step back from the table where others are signing and in doing so he steps on Mrs Rayner’s toes.

Although there’s no sound on the video, it looks as if Mrs Rayner exclaims “ow!” in pain.

Mr Blackford then seems to reach out in apology before the clip ends.

The Privy Council first proclaimed the King in his absence, and then His Majesty made a declaration and read and signed an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland.

In his speech, His Majesty vowed to follow the “inspiring example” of his mother Elizabeth II in fulfilling his duties as head of state.

Standing before the royal throne in the palace’s Throne Room, Charles spoke of the “irreperable loss” to himself, his family, the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the whole world represented by the death of his mother.

“It is the greatest consolation to me to know the sympathy expressed by so many to me, my sister and brothers,” he said.

It was also announced that the date of the Queen’s funeral will be a bank holiday- though the exact date is to be confirmed.

In his full declaration, the new King said: “My Lords, Ladies, and Gentlemen.

“It is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved Mother, The Queen.

“I know how deeply you, the entire Nation - and I think I may say the whole world - sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered.

King Charles III and the Queen during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

“It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my Sister and Brothers and that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss.

“To all of us as a family, as to this kingdom and the wider family of nations of which it is a part, my Mother gave an example of lifelong love and of selfless service.

“My Mother’s reign was unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life.

“I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of Sovereignty which have now passed to me. In taking up these responsibilities, I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories throughout the world.

“In this purpose, I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose Sovereign I have been called upon to be, and that in the discharge of these duties I will be guided by the counsel of their elected parliaments. In all this, I am profoundly encouraged by the constant support of my beloved wife.

“I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the Crown Estate, to My Government for the benefit of all, in return for the Sovereign Grant, which supports My official duties as Head of State and Head of Nation.

“And in carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, and to which I now dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of Almighty God.”