Detainees at Harmondsworth immigration centre have described feeling “abandoned” after being left with no running water and no electricity.

Riot police were called out to the facility on Friday evening at 7.45pm after reports of a major protest of more than 100 people in the exercise yard.

No one was injured during the incident at the detention centre near Heathrow Airport, but the power was still out just before 5.30pm, according to the Home Office.

A man, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Mirror: “I’ve not had any medication for nearly two days, I can’t function I’m in pain, I need it … my voice is gone from shouting ‘officer, officer, officer help us’.

“People are banging on the doors, they’re terrified, I’m afraid for my life.”

The man, who has been at the centre for 14 months, said that after the power outage they were left in their cells for longer than usual on Friday morning and then when they were let out found there was no running water.

When a group of 50 of them went out into the courtyard they were locked out there until 1.30am before eventually being led back to their cells, the man told The Mirror.

Specialist officers were scrambled to the Harmondsworth detention centre (UkNewsinPictures)

He said: “They abandoned us. There’s still no power or running water this morning I don’t know what to do.

“Last time I heard from an officer was half past one in the morning, we haven’t seen anyone since.

“There are people with epilepsy and heart problems not getting medication … someone had health problems and asked me ‘what should I do?’ and I said ‘I don’t know! How should I know?’”

The man denied reports that there had been a protest or that any people were armed with weapons.

The detention centre is a short-term facility for asylum seekers and also houses foreign offenders awaiting deportation.

A sign at the Harmondsworth Immigration Detention Centre, near London’s Heathrow airport, where a power outage occurred (Tim Ockenden/PA) (PA Archive)

None of the detainees left the premises during the incident, and they have since been returned to their rooms.

The Independent has approached the Home Office about the latest claims of conditions within the centre.

In an earlier statement, the government department said: “There has been a power outage at Harmondsworth immigration removal centre, and work is currently under way to resolve this issue.

“We are aware of a disturbance at the centre and the appropriate authorities have been notified and are on the scene.

“The welfare and safety of staff and individuals detained at Harmondsworth is our key priority.”

It comes as the government has faced renewed pressure over the treatment of asylum seekers after a group of were left in central London without accommodation or warm clothing after being taken from the Manston processing centre in east Kent.