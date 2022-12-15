✕ Close Bank of England governor says the UK's reputation was damaged by Truss's mini-Budget

The Bank of England will later today make an announcement on interest rates as officials try to tame runaway inflation.

Analysts expect the country’s central bank to hike rates by another 0.5 per cent, taking the base rate to 3.5 per cent.

Officials will make the announcement at noon.

A 0.5% hike would represent a slight cooling in rate increases, after the Bank’s MPC opted for a 0.75 percentage point rise last month – the highest single increase since 1989.

It will be the ninth time in a row that officials have raised rates as they try to tackle inflation, currently running at 10.7 per cent - down slightly from 11.1 in October but still at historically high levels.

Higher interest rates will bring fresh pain for mortgage holders on deals linked to the Bank’s base rate, while those with fixed rates set to expire soon will have to refinance at higher rates.